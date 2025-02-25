After major win at UFC Seattle, what’s next for Anthony Hernandez?

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Seattle, we saw a big time rematch in the middleweight division between two rising contenders. Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez (14-2) was looking to go 2-0 against Brendan Allen (24-7) on Saturday night.

The two men had previously fought in LFA back in 2018 for the middleweight title with Hernandez winning the fight by decision. I was expecting another great close fight and that’s what we got on Saturday night. In the first round, Allen went for a guillotine and ended up on his back with Hernandez looking to do damage.

Allen was able to reverse things later in the round and he did some solid damage from the top position with elbows. Because of the damage, I gave Allen the first round. The next two rounds were all about Fluffy and his pressure. Hernandez really put his foot on the gas and didn’t let Allen breathe.

Seconds into the second and third rounds, Hernandez was on Allen and he was able to take him down and control him. The final two rounds were easy to score for Hernandez and he was able to pickup the big decision win at UFC Seattle.

What’s next after UFC Seattle?

This was such a big win for Hernandez who has now won seven fights in a row. After a rough 1-2 start in the UFC, Hernandez has really turned things around and he’s a legit contender at 185 pounds. Now with this latest win under his belt, what should be next for him?

I think there are a couple of options that make a lot of sense. One option is Jared Cannonier who is coming off a fourth round TKO of Gregory Rodrigues last week. He’s ranked just ahead of Hernandez and it seems like Cannonier makes a ton of sense given the status of the rest of the middleweight division.

Another fight I have my eyes on is the upcoming main event between Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori. Whoever wins that fight could also make a ton of sense for Hernandez now that he’s ranked inside the top ten.