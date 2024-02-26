After losing another split decision at UFC Mexico, what’s next for Brandon Moreno?

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Brandon Moreno before his fight against Deiveson Figueiredo during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Mexico, we saw a pivotal matchup in the flyweight division. Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) was looking to get back on track as he took on Brandon Royval (16-7).

Both of these men were coming off losses to current champion Alexandre Pantoja in title fights. Originally, Moreno was supposed to face Amir Albazi, but when Albazi pulled out, Royval jumped at the opportunity to get back in the cage and try to get back on track.

The fight was very competitive through the first two rounds. You could tell early on that Royval was looking to play the volume game while Moreno was looking to use his power and counters. Through two rounds, I thought Moreno did enough to be up 2-0. However, everything changed in the third round.

From the third round on, Royval did a great job of using his volume to frustrate Moreno. Moreno had moments, but the volume was so great for Royval, that I gave him the final three rounds with the fifth round being very close. In the end, all three judges gave Moreno the final round, but two judges gave the second to Royval giving Royval the split decision win at UFC Mexico.

What’s next after UFC Mexico?

This is a very tough loss for Brandon Moreno. In his last two fights, you could easily argue that he won the fight, but both times he came up short by split decision. Personally, I had both fights going against Moreno, but the argument is definitely there for him to win.

Now that he’s lost back-to-back fights, what’s next for the former flyweight champion? Honestly, I think there’s a matchup with some history featuring another former flyweight champion that could be materializing. That potential matchup would be with Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo posted a video on his YouTube page which you can see below calling for a fight against Moreno at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day. UFC 306 will be that event and I think this matchup is perfect. A great matchup for the fans with some backstory that Cejudo laid out below. Considering where Moreno is right now, I think it’s a great matchup for him.