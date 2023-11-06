After lopsided loss at UFC Sao Paulo, what’s next for Derrick Lewis?

Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) leaves the octagon after losing to Sergei Pavlovich (not pictured) in a heavyweight bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, we saw a clash between two top heavyweight contenders. Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (20-2) was taking on “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis (27-12). Both men were known for their finishing ability so the odds of this one going the distance was a staggering +1200.

When the first round started, Lewis tried to time a few shots but was ultimately taken down by a power double leg from Almeida. Almeida immediately worked his way to the mount and I thought he would be able to find a submission. Instead, Lewis defended well and Almeida really didn’t do much with the dominant position.

This ended up being the story of the fight. Lewis at times tried to land bombs and even ended on top during a scramble. When he did, he went all out trying to hurt Almeida, but it wasn’t long before Almeida reversed things to end up back on top. Lewis just had no answer for the takedowns.

In the fifth round, Lewis gave it everything he had to stay on his feet, but it wasn’t enough. Almeida got the takedown and once again controlled the majority of the round from the mount. In the end, it was a lopsided decision win for Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo.

What’s next after UFC Sao Paulo?

Derrick Lewis did the promotion a favor by taking this matchup which was a horrible stylistic matchup for him. Curtis Blaydes was supposed to face Almeida, but he ended up pulling out of the fight due to an injury. Lewis stepped up for the UFC and did the best he could, but he just didn’t have the wrestling to counter Almeida.

So, now what’s next for The Black Beast? I think what’s next is the fight I wanted to see him get all along. I want to see the fight between Lewis and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. We know those two would stand in front of each other and throw bombs until the other one would fall down. This is the perfect matchup in terms of style for Lewis and I think the UFC should throw him a bone after this fight.