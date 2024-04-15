After knocking out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 to retain his title, what’s next for Alex Pereira

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the main event of UFC 300, the light heavyweight title was on the line. Light heavyweight champion and promotional superstar Alex Pereira (10-2) was looking to successfully defend his title for the first time as he took on former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill (12-2, 1 NC).

There was a ton of hype behind this championship main event. Jamahal Hill was a champion who never lost his belt inside the octagon. He destroyed Glover Teixeira (Pereira’s close friend and coach) to win the championship, but tore his achilles last year which forced him to vacate the title. Pereira would go on to knock out Jiri Prochazka to win the vacant title.

For weeks, Hill had talked about the fact that Pereira wasn’t the real champion because Hill never lost his belt inside the octagon. Saturday night was his chance to prove that Pereira’s title reign was somewhat illegitimate and prove once and for all that he’s the best light heavyweight on the planet.

Well, unfortunately for Hill, that didn’t happen. Just a little after the three minute mark of the first round, Hill landed a low kick and the referee went to step in. Pereira waved them off and they went back to fighting. Seconds later, Pereira landed a vicious shovel hook that put Hill on the floor. A few follow up shots later and Poatan retained his UFC light heavyweight title.

What’s next after UFC 300?

This was a massive win for Poatan who is now 3-0 at light heavyweight with a win over Jan Blachowicz and knockouts over Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill. His first three fights and wins have come against three of the last four light heavyweight champions in the promotion. He is definitely the best the promotion has to offer at 205 right now.

So, what should be next for the UFC light heavyweight champion? Jiri Prochazka does deserve another title shot after his performance on Saturday night, however, I don’t think he’ll be next. I think Prochazka will fight for the title in his next fight, but I don’t think he’ll fight again until closer to the end of the year.

I expect Poatan to return over the summer. When he does, I think he should face off against Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev deserves a title fight and he’s the most logical next challenger for Pereira. If I’m the UFC, I look to get Pereira back in there over the summer then if he wins, he can face Prochazka in a rematch by the end of the year.