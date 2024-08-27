After huge win at UFC Vegas 96, what’s next for Caio Borralho?

Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 96, we saw a big time middleweight main event. Former title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-8) was looking to defend his spot in the top five and avoid a second straight loss as he took on Caio Borralho (17-1).

I honestly figured we’d see Borralho look to take this fight to the ground. Given the power of Cannonier, I just figured we’d see Borralho mix in his wrestling and try to use his ground skills. That didn’t happen at all on Saturday night. Borralho was content with standing and trading with The Killa Gorilla.

In the first round, I really liked what we saw from Borralho especially with his leg kicks. That said, Cannonier really came on strongly in the second round to take momentum back. The third round was a clear round for Borralho and then Cannonier made things close again in the fourth round.

However, in the fifth round, Cannonier got hurt badly by Borralho. Borralho nearly finished the fight and that was a massive statement. In the end, it was a clear win for the Brazilian at UFC Vegas 96.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 96?

After this big win on Saturday night, Caio Borralho is now ranked fifth in the middleweight division. He’s a perfect 7-0 in the UFC after winning a contract on The Contender Series. Realistically, he’s only a good win or potentially two away from a title shot. So, what should be next?

Honestly, I love the idea of Borralho facing the winner of Nassourdine Imavov – Brendan Allen. Those two fight in about a month at UFC Paris. Whoever wins will likely occupy the fourth spot in the rankings where Imavov currently is and it’s one spot ahead of Borralho. I don’t see either getting a title shot with a win, but a fight with Borralho makes all the sense in the world.