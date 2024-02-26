After huge win at UFC Mexico, what’s next for Brandon Royval?

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brandon Royval celebrates after defeating Matt Schnell during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Mexico, we saw a pivotal matchup in the flyweight division. Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2) was looking to get back on track as he took on Brandon Royval (16-7).

These two first fought back in 2020 with Moreno getting the TKO win after Royval injured his shoulder. Last April at UFC Kansas City, Royval had told the media that the loss didn’t feel the same as his loss to Pantoja because he didn’t feel like Moreno really beat him. This past Saturday, he was looking to show he was the better fighter.

Through two rounds, the fight was really close. Royval was throwing more volume, but it felt like the bigger and cleaner shots were coming from the former champion. However, starting in the third round, things really turned around. Royval started overwhelming Moreno with volume.

It became very apparent that he looked like the fresher fighter despite taking this fight on short-notice. After the fifth round, it felt like Royval had done enough to win. While one judge gave it to Moreno, the other two gave the split decision win to Brandon Royval at UFC Mexico.

What’s next after UFC Mexico?

This was a huge spot for Brandon Royval and he came through. He had a three-fight win streak that carried him into a December title fight against Alexandre Pantoja. Pantoja was able to use his grappling to largely dominate that fight and that was actually their second fight. Pantoja submitted Royval in their first fight.

Royval cut an excellent post-fight promo after UFC Mexico calling for another shot, but it’s tough to see that happening next. They just fought with Pantoja clearly winning their fight. Thus far, they’ve fought twice and both times there’s been no controversy. That said, I think Royval needs another win.

The only way he gets that shot is if the UFC really needs a main event for their PPV in Brazil in May. Pantoja looks like someone who could headline the show and despite just losing to him in December, Royval is likely the biggest fight for the champion.

If Royval doesn’t get the title fight next, I think he should face Amir Albazi. Albazi was supposed to face Brandon Moreno in a likely title eliminator but had to pull out giving Royval the shot. Both men are at the top of the flyweight division and a fight between the two makes all the sense in the world.