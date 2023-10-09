After huge knockout win at UFC Vegas 80, what’s next for Bobby Green?

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 80, we saw a highly anticipated showdown in the lightweight division. Tenth ranked Grant Dawson (20-2-1) was looking to defend his ranking and stay perfect inside the octagon as he took on “King” Bobby Green (31-14-1).

Considering Grant Dawson’s current spot and his streak with the promotion, many wondered why he took the fight with Bobby Green. However, Dawson was looking at it as an opportunity to defeat a big name in a main event. He was a big betting favorite entering Saturday night.

However, nobody told Bobby Green he was supposed to be the underdog. Green walked in with the same confidence that he always has and he was looking to play spoiler. Turns out, that’s exactly what he did. Green switched to southpaw in the opening seconds and blasted Dawson with a perfect straight left hand.

The left sent Dawson crashing to the canvas. Green followed up with some big shots on the ground and the fight was stopped giving Green the massive TKO finish at UFC Vegas 80.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 80?

This was such a huge win for Bobby Green. For the last few years, Green has been knocking on the door of the rankings, but ultimately fell short in a fight that would’ve propelled him into the rankings. All that changed on Saturday night with his massive TKO win.

So, with this win in the books and a ranking coming his way, what does the UFC do with Bobby Green next? When I was looking at the division, there is one fight that sticks out to me like a sore thumb. That fight is a matchup against City Kickboxing’s Dan Hooker.

The Hangman is currently ranked ninth in the lightweight division, one spot ahead of where Grant Dawson was. I think Green and Hooker would be fireworks. Green is hoping to fight again before the end of the year and whether it’s a Fight Night main event or another banger added to UFC 296, I think it’s a fight that makes too much sense not to happen.