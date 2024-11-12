After huge knockout win at UFC Vegas 100, what’s next for Carlos Prates?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 100, we saw a big time matchup in the welterweight division. 15th ranked Neil Magny (29-13) was looking to hold onto his spot in the rankings as he took on surging top contender Carlos Prates (21-6).

Neil Magny has become the ultimate gate keeper of the welterweight division. If a contender is a legit threat, they usually have to get through Magny and that was the test for Prates on Saturday night. Prates earned a contract via The Contender Series last year and he’s ran through his competition thus far.

Saturday night was more of the same from the Brazilian. From the opening bell, Prates was just stalking Magny. Magny was able to initiate a few clinches, but he couldn’t keep the fight within the grappling realm which was where it needed to be for him to have a chance.

Prates hurt Magny a couple of times but near the end of the first round, a massive left hook knocked Magny out cold. With that, Carlos Prates sent a statement to the UFC’s welterweight division.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 100?

Carlos Prates is now 4-0 inside the octagon with four knockouts since making his debut back in February. He looks like a legitimate threat to the top level welterweights and his power is insane. We don’t see guys just put out Neil Magny and prior to that, Li Jingliang in the manner that Prates did.

Prates is now ranked 15th in the welterweight division. So, what should the UFC do with the rising contender? If I was match making, there are a few avenues I’d look at. If you’re wanting to put him in there with another established guy in the rankings, I like the idea of him facing Geoff Neal.

If you want him to face another young contender who looks like a potential future champion, Michael Morales is right there. Morales is also coming off a first round finish over Neil Magny. Perhaps the UFC doesn’t want two of their best young welterweights to fight, but if they are down for that, that would be the perfect matchup.

Another possibility is the winner of the Bryan Battle – Randy Brown fight which happens next month. I don’t think the UFC will rush Prates, but there are definitely some exciting matchups for him.