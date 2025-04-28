After huge knockout win at UFC Kansas City, what’s next for Randy Brown?

Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC Kansas City, we saw an incredible fight in the welterweight division. Randy Brown (20-6) and Nicolas Dalby (23-6-1) went toe-to-toe in a fight that earned Fight of the Night honors.

Brown was looking to get back in the win column after he lost a very tough decision back in December. He came out on Saturday night with a point to prove and he was looking excellent early on. However, he got caught with a big shot in the first round and was dropped by Dalby. That said, he recovered and Dalby went back to his corner looking much worse after Brown broke his nose in the first.

In the second, both men just started going for it after Brown rocked Dalby on the feet. They just stood in the pocket trading huge shots until a clean right hand from Brown sent Dalby face first into the canvas giving him a sensational highlight reel knockout at UFC Kansas City.

What’s next after UFC Kansas City?

After this performance on Saturday night, it’s hard not to feel even more for Randy Brown. Had he won that decision over Bryan Battle, he would be 9-1 in his last ten fights with the lone loss coming against Jack Della Maddalena who is challenging for the UFC welterweight title in a couple of weeks.

That loss set Brown back and he dropped out of the rankings. Not sure whether or not he’ll be back in the rankings tomorrow, but he’ll be knocking on the door. So, what should be next for him? There’s a couple of options out there, but one I like is a potential fight with Michael “Venom” Page. MVP just beat Shara Magomedov at middleweight so I’m not sure if he’d take the fight, but that’s one I’d be interested in.

That’s an ideal scenario for Brown. Other options to look at would be someone like a Carlos Leal who is coming off that huge knockout over Alex Morono. Gabriel Bonfim is another name to watch out for.