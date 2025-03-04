After his win at UFC Vegas 103, is a title shot next for Manel Kape?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 103, we saw a big time matchup in the flyweight division. Manel Kape (21-7) was looking to continue his run towards a title shot as he took on Asu Almabayev (21-3) who entered Saturday night with a 17-fight win streak.

Kape was originally supposed to fight top contender Brandon Royval and the fight was considered a title eliminator. However, after Royval’s injury, Kape accepted a fight against Almabayev. Almabayev is a great wrestler so it was a completely different matchup but Kape set out to prove that no matter the opponent, he’s the best flyweight in the UFC.

Kape really never let the fight get close on Saturday night. From the opening bell, you could tell that there was just a big speed and technical advantage on the feet for Kape. Almabayev was never able to really get in on a good takedown attempt with the flurries that were coming his way from Kape.

Kape was hurting him bad throughout the first couple of rounds and in the third round, he closed the show. A big combination sent Almabayev running and after he went down, the referee stopped the fight giving Kape the big win to close out UFC Vegas 103.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 103?

Because Kape fought someone ranked behind him, he didn’t move with the rankings update that came out this morning. Kape is still ranked sixth in the flyweight division. That being said, without a doubt in my mind, he’s going to be fighting for the UFC flyweight title in his next fight.

It’s not a matter of if it’s a matter of when. After a tough start inside the octagon, Kape is now 6-1 in his last seven fights and he wants to avenge his first loss inside the octagon which came against current champion Alexandre Pantoja. While not confirmed, Pantoja is likely fighting Kai Kara-France.

KKF is coming off a huge knockout over Steve Erceg. Now, if you’re asking me, I think that Kape is more deserving of a title shot. However, I don’t have a problem with Kara-France getting the next shot. I would expect that title fight to happen in late spring / early summer which should lead to Kape getting his shot in late summer / early fall.