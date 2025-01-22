After his win at UFC 311, what’s next for Jailton Almeida?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the main card of UFC 311, we saw a big time matchup in the heavyweight division. One of the most dominant forces in the heavyweight division in Jailton Almeida (22-3) was looking to pickup his second straight win as he took on Serghei Spivac (17-5).

Considering the styles of both men, this was a very intriguing matchup. For Jailton Almeida, he’s used to just dominating the grappling but Serghei Spivac wasn’t going to make it easy because the “Polar Bear” often does the same thing. In fact, it was Spivac who had the success early on Saturday night.

Spivac was able to land a takedown and he landed some pretty big elbows from the guard. Eventually, Almeida was able to use his own grappling skills to reverse the position. He secured the mount and then got the back of Spivac, but Spivac reversed the position again.

A scramble followed and they got back to the feet. Once they were there, Almeida landed a crushing right hand that staggered Spivac. Almeida went on the attack and ultimately he secured the big TKO win at UFC 311.

What’s next after UFC 311?

This was a big win for Jailton Almeida. He looked unstoppable through his first few UFC bouts but the TKO loss against Curtis Blaydes took out a lot of steam. However, he’s bounced back incredibly strong with two straight first round finishes and he’s showing why he’s such a dangerous contender at heavyweight.

Almeida is really looking for a fight with Ciryl Gane next, but I’m not sure that’s the fight that’ll happen. It’s a great next option for the UFC, but I’d also look at Alexander Volkov next. Volkov honestly should’ve beaten Gane when they fought last month but Gane was given a very questionable decision.

Volkov and Almeida is a great fight with the winner being positioned as one of the next title challengers at heavyweight.

