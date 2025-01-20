After his title defense at UFC 311, what’s next for Merab Dvalishvili?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 311, the bantamweight title was on the line. The two most dominant forces in the bantamweight division clashed as champion Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) took on his toughest test in Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1).

Heading into this bout, Nurmagomedov was the big betting favorite. Despite Dvalishvili essentially fighting like a machine over the past few years, many people including myself pointed to the technical advantages of Umar Nurmagomedov. Those advantages did show in the first couple of rounds.

Nurmagomedov was landing the better strikes even hurting Dvalishvili at one point. Dvalishvili tried to land takedowns but Nurmagomedov was having none of it. However, the tide started to turn as Dvalishvili never slowed down. Nurmagomedov started to slow down in the third round and Dvalishvili started to take the fight over.

With his relentless pace and pressure, Dvalishvili was able to come from behind and win the final three rounds on all three judges scorecards. It was one of the best title fights you’ll ever see from a technique and skill perspective and Dvalishvili walked away still the UFC bantamweight champion.

What’s next after UFC 311?

Dvalishvili took this fight on relatively short notice for it being such a high-level fight. He fought back in September and he wasn’t fully healthy going into this fight. However, Dvalishvili was willing to step up for the UFC and he took on his toughest challenger and he won to remain the champion.

So, who should be next? I think that Dvalishvili needs to take a little time and let the division figure itself out. There’s not a clear next challenger for him and if he was going to fight relatively soon, I think the most compelling matchup is a rematch with Umar Nurmagomedov. Those two are clearly the best two bantamweights in the world right now.

I think the UFC is going to target Sean O’Malley – Petr Yan 2 and if that’s the direction they go, I think the winner of that fight could get Dvalishvili over the summer.