After his huge win at UFC Vancouver, what’s next for Brendan Allen?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Vancouver, we saw a big time matchup in the middleweight division. Reinier De Ridder (21-3) was looking to continue his impressive run inside the octagon as he took on Brendan Allen (26-7).

Originally, RDR was supposed to face Anthony Hernandez. However, when Fluffy suffered an injury, Allen stepped up for this huge opportunity. Many, including myself, didn’t think that Allen had much of a chance to win this fight against RDR.

In the first round, De Ridder got Allen down and immediately went to mount. RDR controlled the entire round and he got to the back of Allen as well. However, he couldn’t find the finish and the fight went to the second round.

In the second round, RDR got Allen down again, but things started to change. Allen was able to reverse the position and he landed some big ground strikes. The third round featured the same thing and RDR looked incredibly gassed after the second and third rounds.

In the fourth round, Allen shot in and slammed De Ridder down with a big takedown. Allen beat on De Ridder throughout the entire fourth round. In between the fourth and fifth rounds, De Ridder’s coach threw in the towel and Allen got the massive TKO win at UFC Vancouver.

What’s next after UFC Vancouver?

This was such a huge win for Brendan Allen and he proved a lot of people wrong with this performance. This was his second big win of the year and now he’s ready to take on some of the other guys at the very top of the middleweight division.

After his win, Allen called out UFC champ Khamzat Chimaev and former champions Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Honestly, I love the idea of Allen and DDP facing off after this win. It seems like the best fight for Du Plessis and it would give Allen a great chance to beat a former champion and cement his status as a number one contender.