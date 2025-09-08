After his dominant win at UFC Paris, what’s next for Benoit Saint-Denis?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Paris, we saw a big matchup in the lightweight division. France’s own Benoit Saint-Denis (15-3) was trying to halt the momentum of The Fighting Nerd’s Mauricio Ruffy (12-2).

Ruffy is one of the most dynamic and dangerous strikers in the lightweight division. He’s also been very vocal about grapplers and their style ahead of his clash in Paris against Saint-Denis. Without question, we all knew what BSD’s game plan would be.

BSD has lost a lot of hype after a rough 2024 that saw him get knocked out by Dustin Poirier and then dominated by Renato Moicano. However, he was ready to show his home country that he’s still a force in the lightweight division.

From the opening bell, Saint-Denis went after Ruffy and Ruffy had no answer for his takedowns. It was lopsided in the first round and then in the second round, BSD finished the job. After a big takedown, he got to Ruffy’s back and forced him to tap after he locked in a choke. The crowd at UFC Paris went absolutely crazy.

What’s next after UFC Paris?

In terms of what’s next for BSD after his win at UFC Paris, I think you look up in the rankings for his next fight. Mateusz Gamrot has been calling for a fight with Saint-Denis and I think that matchup makes all the sense in the world.

Gamrot has said recently that the UFC might do a rematch with him and Beneil Dariush next, but honestly, I like Saint-Denis in a fight with either of those two. If that rematch happens and we have to look somewhere else, I wouldn’t mind seeing BSD take on Michael Chandler next.