After his big win at UFC Vegas 95, what’s next for Serghei Spivac?

This past Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 95, we saw a battle between top ten heavyweights and this matchup was a rematch from 2020. Top heavyweights clashed for a second time as Serghei Spivac (17-4) took on Marcin Tybura (25-9).

Tybura was looking to win his second fight in a row while Spivac was looking to bounce back after his last fight. We hadn’t seen Spivac since last September when he was stopped by Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Paris. Tybura had last fought back in March where he picked up a first round submission over Tai Tuivasa.

In this battle of grapplers, it was truly going to come down to who could control that part of the fight. Well, in the first round, it was Tybura who was able to get the fight to the ground. However, once they were there, it was Spivac who looked like he was working on something special.

In the blink of an eye, Spivac threw up his legs and locked in an arm bar. Tybura was forced to verbally tap as you can see below and Spivac picked up the huge win at UFC Vegas 95.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 95?

Quietly, Serghei Spivac has been on a very impressive run since his loss to Marcin Tybura back in 2020. Following that loss, he won three fights in a row before running into current interim champion Tom Aspinall. After he lost to Aspinall, he once again won three in a row before running into Ciryl Gane and now he’s bounced back against Tybura.

Since the Tybura loss in 2020, Spivac is now 7-2 in his last nine UFC fights with the two losses being to a current champion and a former champion. He’s definitely been proving that he’s one of the best in the division, so the question becomes, what’s next?

Jailton Almeida has already called out Spivac for a fight and I think that fight makes a ton of sense. Almeida is coming off a bounce back win following his first UFC loss and he’s currently ranked sixth while Spivac is ranked eighth. To me, this is the perfect fight to make, but there is another option.

Spivac could be the comeback fight for Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes is ranked fifth and he’s coming off a first round loss to Tom Aspinall in his interim title shot. Blaydes and Almeida are the two names to watch here.