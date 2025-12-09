This past Saturday at UFC 323, we saw a big time matchup in the women’s flyweight division. Maycee Barber (15-2) made her return as she took on Karine Silva (19-6). This was a big fight for both as they looked to take one step closer towards title contention.

For Maycee Barber, it was a victory just making the walk on Saturday night. Barber hadn’t fought since March 2024 when she defeated Katlyn Cerminara. After that win, you really thought that Barber was on the verge of a title fight having won six in a row at that point.

The UFC paired her with Rose Namajunas but Barber had to withdraw from the fight. Barber was then scheduled to make her return back in May against Erin Blanchfield. She weighed in a half pound over and then right before the walkouts, she was deemed not medically cleared to compete.

After all the ups and downs, this past fight week she looked back to her old self. No issues at the weigh-ins and Barber looked to be in incredible shape. She took on a very tough Karine Silva who was 5-1 inside the octagon. It was a tough fight but Barber won a decision in her return which was her seventh win in a row.

What’s next after UFC 323?

Barber was visibly emotional after the win considering everything she’s gone through to get back inside the octagon. Now, she wants to focus on staying healthy and active and she already has her ideal opponent. Barber was on Ariel Helwani’s show today and she called for a rematch with Alexa Grasso.

Barber had lost her first professional fight to Roxanne Modafferi back in 2020 but one of the keys to that loss was her knee injury. When she returned a year later to the UFC, she lost a decision to Alexa Grasso which she still feels that’s her one true loss and she wants to get that fight back.

Honestly, I think it’s the perfect time for it. Grasso is coming off a loss to Natalia Silva and was supposed to return next month against Rose Namajunas. Grasso had to pull out of the fight with an injury. Whenever she’s ready to go, I think it’s the right time to book the rematch between her and Barber.