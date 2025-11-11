This past Saturday on the prelims of UFC Vegas 111, we saw a matchup between two ranked contenders in the strawweight division. Denise Gomes (12-3) was looking to continue her winning streak as she took on veteran Tecia Pennington (15-8).

Gomes put on a very solid performance and was able to win a unanimous decision over Pennington which was her fourth win in a row. After losing her professional debut, Gomes won six fights in a row to earn a shot in the UFC.

She lost her debut and then after two wins, she lost to Angela Hill. Since that loss to Hill, she’s now won four fights in a row and in the updated rankings that came out this week, Gomes is now ranked 13th in the strawweight division.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 111?

It’s a new day in the strawweight division with Zhang Weili having moved to flyweight and Mackenzie Dern holding the title. It’s the perfect time to start making a move up the division.

In terms of what the UFC should do with Gomes next, I think she needs another step up in competition. In terms of opponents, I think you could look at Amanda Ribas next who is currently ranked 11th. Ribas has lost three in a row but she’s still a very solid fighter.

If you’re looking for someone off a win, you could also look at Tabatha Ricci. Now, there is an option just one spot behind her in the rankings and that’s fellow Brazilian Alexia Thainara. She’s won 11 in a row and that could be a very compelling matchup.