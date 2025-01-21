After getting stopped at UFC 311, what’s next for Jamahal Hill?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 311, we saw an absolute war between two former light heavyweight champions. Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) and Jamahal Hill (12-3, 1 NC) were both looking to get back on track after suffering losses against Alex Pereira in their last fights.

One thing I was sure about when this fight started is that it wouldn’t see the final bell. I was convinced that someone was going to get finished. After a back-and-forth opening round, Jiri Prochazka struck first with a big knockdown which ultimately secured him the round.

I was incredibly impressed with Jamahal Hill’s ability to recover and regain his composure. In the second round, Hill did a ton of great work including really hurting Prochazka to the body. Entering the final round, it was clear that the fight was even. Jiri Prochazka pulled away in the final round after dropping Hill with a big right hand.

Hill was able to get up and fire back, but he never regained his footing and dropped again. Prochazka followed up to get the stoppage handing Jamahal Hill his second straight loss at UFC 311.

What’s next after UFC 311?

People are going to clown Jamahal Hill after this loss considering he’s been finished two fights in a row, but I’ll say this about the former champion, this fight proved to me that he is one of the very best in the world. Jamahal Hill is an absolute dog whether you love him or hate him and his stock is just fine after UFC 311.

So, where does the former champion go from here? There are a couple of fights I’m really interested in after Hill’s loss on Saturday. Personally, I would love to see him face off against Aleksandar Rakic. I think that would be a tremendous fight.

However, if you’re asking my personal preference, I would rebook the fight that was supposed to happen last June. I would love to see Hill face off with Khalil Rountree. Sign me up for that fight every day of the week.