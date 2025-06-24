After getting back in the win column at UFC Baku, what’s next for Rafael Fiziev?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Baku, we saw a big time lightweight matchup with a ranking on the line. It was a homecoming for Rafael Fiziev (13-4) fighting in Azerbaijan and he was looking to snap his losing streak against the surging Ignacio Bahamondes (17-6).

Because of the paths that both men were heading down, Bahamondes entered the bout as the betting favorite which surprised me. Sure, Fiziev had lost three in a row. However, two of those losses were very competitive decisions against Justin Gaethje and the other fight was an injury loss to Mateusz Gamrot.

I thought Fiziev was a great bet as an underdog and really liked his speed, technique, and overall game entering Saturday night. Throughout all three rounds, Fiziev was just a step ahead. While Bahamondes had moments here and there, this was a brilliant performance from Fiziev who shutout Bahamondes on the scorecards to win at UFC Baku.

What’s next after UFC Baku?

Now that he’s back in the win column, Fiziev moved up to 10th in the updated rankings that were just released this morning. In terms of next opponents, there are a few names that jump out to me. One would be a rematch with Mateusz Gamrot.

Gamrot recently fought as well and there fight ended with a knee injury so we really didn’t get to see that one play out the way we should’ve. Benoit Saint-Denis could be another name to watch in terms of next opponents and I also like the idea of Fiziev potentially facing Michael Chandler.

The best option if you’re asking me is the winner of the UFC 317 matchup between Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush. Whoever wins that matchup is going to be right next to Fiziev in the rankings with both fighters coming off a victory. That’s the one that makes the most sense in my opinion.