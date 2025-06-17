After getting back in the win column at UFC Atlanta, what’s next for Rose Namajunas?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta, former world champion Rose Namajunas (14-7) was looking to get back on track. “Thug” Rose had a tough challenger in front of her in the motivated and surging Miranda Maverick (15-6).

Entering the bout, I really thought that Namajunas had the clear skill advantage. Where Maverick could have success is with her grappling and utilizing her strength. Throughout the majority of the fight, it was Namajunas’ skill that really had her out in front.

She even dropped Maverick in the third round. The lone spot of trouble for “Thug” Rose came in the second round. After Maverick got the better of a scramble, she nearly locked in an arm triangle choke. It looked like it was getting deep but the round ended. After the final bell sounded, it was a clear win for Rose Namajunas at UFC Atlanta.

What’s next after UFC Atlanta?

Since moving up to the flyweight division, Namajunas is now 3-2 and she’s 3-1 in her last four after dropping her flyweight debut. Her only two losses in the division came against former title challenger Manon Fiorot and top contender Erin Blanchfield.

With this win, I think it’s time for Namajunas to get another fight against someone in the top five. I think a great opponent for “Thug” Rose would be former UFC champion Alexa Grasso. Grasso has lost two in a row but she’s still ranked third in the flyweight division. Seems like the perfect next fight for both of them with the winner being right back in the thick of things at 125.