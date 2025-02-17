After falling short at UFC Vegas 102, what’s next for Gregory Rodrigues?

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 102, we saw a big time matchup in the middleweight division. Former title challenger Jared Cannonier (18-8) was looking to get back on track as he took on surging contender Gregory Rodrigues (16-6).

To my surprise, Rodrigues was the betting favorite entering the bout. He had won three in a row and Cannonier had lost two in a row, but I was hesitant because I hadn’t seen Rodrigues fight someone on the level of Cannonier. I picked Cannonier to win but I was curious to see if this would be Robocop’s coming out party.

The first round sure looked that way. Rodrigues dropped Cannonier twice and he was all over him. Rodrigues looked big in there and his shots came with so much power. However, he wasn’t able to finish the fight and that’s where his real fight began. Rodrigues had clearly emptied the tank in the first round and that found him in trouble.

Cannonier clearly won the second round and in the third Rodrigues appeared to find a second wind. However, a huge shot at the end of the third dropped Rodrigues and he could hardly make it back to his corner in between rounds. The fourth round started and Cannonier blitzed. It only took 21 seconds for Cannonier to close the show at UFC Vegas 102.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 102?

If anything, Gregory Rodrigues showed me that he belongs in terms of his skillset. However, this was a learning experience for him against championship level competition. Even if you have the skills to go out there and finish a fight early, you have to be aware of your gas tank. I think Rodrigues will get better from this loss to Cannonier.

So, what should be next for him? I think the UFC is going to build off this fight and give him someone who could give him another exciting fight. I like the idea of Rodrigues facing someone like Chris Curtis next. Perhaps a Shara Magomedov whenever the UFC heads back to Saudi Arabia / Abu Dhabi.

Unlikely, but Bo Nickal could be another option for Rodrigues next. However, I don’t think the promotion will give Nickal to someone like Rodrigues because I think Rodrigues is a very bad matchup for the top prospect at this stage of his career.