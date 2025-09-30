After falling short at UFC Perth, what’s next for Dominick Reyes?

This past weekend in the main event of UFC Perth, we saw a big time matchup in the light heavyweight division. Former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-5) was looking to continue his comeback against top contender Carlos Ulberg (13-1).

In 2020, Dominick Reyes pushed Jon Jones to the limit in his light heavyweight title shot but lost a very close decision. After that decision loss, Reyes got knocked out in three straight fights leading many to believe his career was over.

However, over the last year he really turned things around. Reyes won three straight, all by finish, including a big first round knockout win earlier this year of Nikita Krylov. That had him riding a ton of momentum.

However, he looked incredibly flat and like the struggling Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth. Physically, he didn’t look as lean as he was prior to the Krylov fight and he really didn’t look good inside the octagon. Reyes really didn’t get anything going on Saturday.

Ulberg kept popping him with straight shots and eventually, he caught him flush with a 1-2 and that sent Reyes down. A few follow up shots later and the fight was over.

What’s next after UFC Perth?

Dominick Reyes really looked like the old Dominick Reyes over the last year. I was really encouraged by what I saw, but what we saw on Saturday was reminiscent of the Dominick Reyes that got knocked out in three straight fights.

I don’t know if I want to say it was purely because of how good Carlos Ulberg is or if Reyes just wasn’t all there on Saturday night. Nevertheless, I’ll be very curious to watch his next UFC outing to see how he bounces back.

In terms of his next fight, I would put him in there with Volkan Oezdemir for a rematch. Oezdemir is right behind him in the rankings and is also coming off a loss to Carlos Ulberg.

These two fought back in 2019 with Reyes winning a split decision. Given where they both are at in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, it feels fitting to run this one back.