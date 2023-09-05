After falling short at UFC Paris, what’s next for Serghei Spivac?

Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris, we saw a big time matchup in the heavyweight division. Former interim champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) was looking to bounce back in a big way and stop the surging momentum of top contender Serghei Spivac (16-4).

Serghei Spivac entered the octagon on Saturday night having won three fights in a row all by finish. He was 6-1 in his last seven with the lone loss coming to Tom Aspinall. His most recent win was a dominant submission over Derrick Lewis and that really put the division on notice.

Now, Spivac’s game is predicated on whether or not he can get the takedown. While his striking has greatly improved, he’s known for his grappling and that’s where he wants the fight to take place. Spivac tried to get the fight there on Saturday night but had no luck.

He’s not the most explosive grappler and really struggled closing the distance on the agile Ciryl Gane. What resulted was Spivac being a sitting duck and Gane just picked him apart on feet. In the second round, the damage really started to stack up and ultimately, Spivac was stopped and suffered a brutal defeat at UFC Paris.

What’s next after UFC Paris?

Spivac entered the octagon ranked seventh in the heavyweight division while Gane was ranked second. I say that because even though his loss was a lopsided one, I don’t expect him to lose really any ground at all in the heavyweight division. It’s a bad loss, but not one that’s devastating for his career.

That being said, where should the UFC turn when it comes to Spivac’s next fight. Personally, I don’t hate the idea of a rematch between him and Marcin Tybura. Tybura won the first fight by decision three years ago. It’s not the sexiest matchup in the world, but it’s a fight that makes sense for both fighters.

Keeping with the grappler theme, I have my eyes on the main event for the UFC’s November Brazil card. The headliner features Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes. Whoever loses that fight would also make a lot of sense for Serghei Spivac.