After falling short at UFC Paris, what’s next for Mauricio Ruffy?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Paris, we saw a big matchup in the lightweight division. The Fighting Nerd’s Mauricio Ruffy (12-2) was looking to continue his march up the lightweight division as he took on Benoit Saint-Denis (15-3).

Mauricio Ruffy is one of the most dynamic and exciting fighters in the lightweight division. He’s incredibly creative with his striking and he’s very dangerous. He’s also been very vocal speaking out against grapplers and their style of fighting.

With all his talk, you had to think that Ruffy would be prepared to deal with the grappling of Saint-Denis on Saturday, right? Well, it turns out, Ruffy wasn’t ready for the grappling at all.

Ruffy had no answer for the takedowns of Saint-Denis and ultimately it cost him the right in the second round. Make no mistake about it, UFC Paris was a disappointment for Mauricio Ruffy and the entire Fighting Nerd’s team.

What’s next after UFC Paris?

While Ruffy is one of the best strikers in the division, Saturday proved again what we’ve known since the beginning of MMA and that’s no matter how good your striking is, you cannot beat a top-level grappler if you have no ability to defend takedowns.

Ruffy might not like grappling, but he has to improve if he wants to challenge the elites of the division. Now, in terms of next opponents, I think the UFC could look at someone who was supposed to fight this past weekend.

Faras Ziam was supposed to fight at UFC Paris but pulled out due to his grandmother passing away. That would be a good next fight for Ruffy if you ask me.

If the promotion wants to keep Ruffy in the thick of things near the rankings, perhaps they could look at fellow striker Ignacio Bahamondes who is also coming off a loss. There are options, but I think the promotion is going to try and pair him next with a striker.