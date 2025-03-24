After dominant win at UFC London, what’s next for Sean Brady?

Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC London, we saw a big time matchup in the welterweight division with potential title implications. Former champion Leon Edwards (22-5, 1 NC) was back as he took on surging top contender Sean Brady (18-1).

Edwards lost the title in London last year to Belal Muhammad and blamed his lackluster performance on the fact that the fight was in the middle of the night in London while it was in primetime in the US. He wouldn’t have that excuse this time around and because of that, he was incredibly confident in this matchup.

However, Sean Brady was the betting favorite entering Saturday and it didn’t long to see why. From the opening bell, Brady came forward with ton of pressure and he never let Edwards get comfortable. After Brady took the first round, he started dominating the fight. He took down and controlled Edwards throughout the rest of the fight. In the fourth round, Brady secured a guillotine choke and forced Edwards to tap at UFC London.

What’s next after UFC London?

Sean Brady has looked sensational in his last few fights after his lone loss to the now champion, Belal Muhammad. This win is either going to make Brady the number one or number two contender in the welterweight division. Edwards was the number one contender, but I’m not sure if Brady will take that spot after UFC London.

The top contender is either going to be Brady or the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov. In May, Belal Muhammad will defend the title against Jack Della Maddalena and most believed that Rakhmonov would get the next title shot. He was supposed to get the shot in May, but he wasn’t healthy.

In terms of what’s next for Brady, I think the UFC should look at booking him and Rakhmonov to determine a true number one contender. Both men deserve a title shot and I think it’s the perfect time for both men to fight. Should Rakhmonov get the next shot over Brady, I wouldn’t mind seeing Brady face former champion Kamaru Usman.