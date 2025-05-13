After dominant win at UFC 315, what’s next for Jasmine Jasudavicius?

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

This past Saturday on the prelims of UFC 315, we saw a Canadian get her shining moment in front of her home country. Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3) got a massive opportunity when she was paired with former world champion Jessica Andrade (26-14).

Entering the bout, Jasudavicius had won four fights in a row. The last time we saw her was back in February when she took on former bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva. Jasudavicius made it look easy winning a decision over Bueno Silva that night and she did the same thing this past Saturday.

Jasudavicius was able to get the former world champion to the ground and once it was there, it was essentially over. Jasudavicius was able to get the back of Andrade and she locked in a rear naked choke. Andrade was forced to tap and the Canadian crowd went crazy at UFC 315.

What’s next after UFC 315?

Back in 2021, Jasudavicius earned a contract on The Contender Series after picking up a win to move to 6-1 overall. Her second UFC bout was against Natalia Silva (who is now the number one ranked flyweight) and she lost a decision. She bounced back well with two ins before losing a decision to Tracy Cortez.

Since that Cortez loss, she’s looked sensational winning five in a row including that dominant win over Andrade this past Saturday. With the latest rankings update, Jasudavicius is currently ranked sixth in the flyweight division. With that, who should she be paired with next?

Next month at UFC Atlanta, Rose Namajunas is facing Miranda Maverick. Should Namajunas get the win, I love the idea of “Thug” Rose facing off against Jasudavicius next. If Maverick wins, I don’t think it’s the best move for the UFC to run that one back. Instead, I would maybe look at the loser of the upcoming headliner between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

The winner might get paired with Natalia Silva if the UFC moves towards booking Valentina Shevchenko – Zhang Weili. I also see Manon Fiorot likely facing Alexa Grasso next which would leave the loser of that Blanchfield – Barber fight as the lone top five contender who hasn’t faced Jasudavicius to this point.