After dominant win at UFC 314, what’s next for Paddy Pimblett?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the co-main event of UFC 314 this past Saturday, we saw a big time matchup in the lightweight division. Former title challenger Michael Chandler (23-10) was looking to get back in the win column and become the first man to defeat Paddy Pimblett (23-3) inside the octagon.

Admittedly, I was one of those folks who have doubted Paddy Pimblett. Entering Saturday night, I’ve just never been impressed with what I’ve seen inside the octagon. I thought that the hype behind him far outweighed the actual skill that he had. That said, he completely silenced my doubts on Saturday night.

Pimblett looked great on the feet and really bothered Michael Chandler with his length. Pimblett was throwing very good kicks throughout the fight and it just kept Chandler off-balanced. Pimblett was taken down a few times in the first round, but he stayed composed and got back to his feet.

In the second round, Pimblett dominated the round with his grappling and in the third round, he completely took over. A big knee opened a huge cut on Chandler and Pimblett went in for the kill. Pimblett took Chandler down and brutalized him with elbows until the referee stopped it giving Pimblett the biggest win of his UFC career.

What’s next after UFC 314?

Make no mistake about it, Paddy Pimblett is a real contender at lightweight and that’s something I didn’t think would ever be a reality. Pimblett has unbelievable skills on the ground and his striking has advanced tremendously. Simply put, he’s a very well-rounded fighter and he’s a tough fight for anyone.

In terms of what’s next, Pimblett needs to face someone in the top five. I think the UFC will look at either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje next for him. Arman Tsarukyan is another name to watch in terms of the next fight for Pimblett. I think those four will all fight next in some form. If Pimblett gets a win in his next fight against whoever, I think he’ll be fighting for the lightweight title afterwards.