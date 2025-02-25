After controversial win at UFC Seattle, what’s next for Song Yadong?

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC Seattle, we saw a pivotal matchup in the bantamweight division. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-5) was looking to get a much needed win against top ten contender Song Yadong (22-8-1).

This was Song’s first fight in a year after his loss to Petr Yan. Song had been ready to go but there was no fights that materialized until Henry Cejudo stepped up and signed the contract. This was a big test for Song and he was looking for the biggest win of his career.

Through two and a half rounds, Song looked great. Cejudo had his moments but it was Song that was largely leading the dance in the striking matchup. With just about a minute left in the third, Song accidentally poked Cejudo in the eye. The poke did a lot of damage but Cejudo continued for the final minute of the round. There was no point taken away.

Cejudo said he couldn’t see in between rounds and the fight was waved off which led to a technical decision. With no point deduction, Song was able to win a unanimous technical decision at UFC Seattle.

What’s next after UFC Seattle?

I really feel for both fighters in this situation. Cejudo shouldn’t have continued in the first place which would’ve led to a No Contest. I’m a firm believer in brutal fouls that cause a ton of damage should lead to point deductions and I believe this was the case on Saturday. I think a point should’ve been taken which would’ve made the fight a technical draw.

In addition to feeling bad for Cejudo, I feel awful for Song. He fought great and absolutely deserved to win with the performance he was putting on. It was an accidental foul but no matter how you slice it, there’s going to be a mark of controversy with this win.

Both Song and Cejudo wanted to run it back to leave no doubts, but UFC CEO Dana White didn’t seem interested in that in the post-fight presser. With that, what should be next for Song? He’s now ranked sixth in the updated bantamweight rankings. If you’re asking me, I think a rematch with Chito Vera would be an excellent next fight for both men.