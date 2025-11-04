This past weekend in The APEX at UFC Vegas 110, we saw a matchup between two rising featherweight contenders in the main event. Steve Garcia (19-5) was looking to continue his win streak against a fellow rising contender in David Onama (14-3).

Entering the bout, I really liked Steve Garcia in the matchup with his pressure style and I just preferred his level of competition. While the technical striking and overall technique likely favored Onama, the power and pressure could negate that and that was all in favor of Garcia.

After getting signed by the UFC and after a rough 1-2 start, Garcia had won six fights in a row with only Calvin Kattar going the distance. He got back to his finishing ways on Saturday night when he stopped David Onama in the first round which moved him into the top ten at 145 pounds.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 110?

With the win, Garcia jumped all the way to eighth in the latest featherweight rankings. After the fight was over, Garcia called his shot and said that he wanted to fight Max Holloway for the BMF title. I truly respect the callout, but I don’t see that one happening for Garcia, at least not yet.

In terms of a realistic opponent for Garcia, I think the UFC could go a couple of different ways. While this guy is technically behind him in the rankings, I love the idea of Garcia facing off against Jean Silva. Silva and Diego Lopes had an absolute war and before getting caught, Silva was really turning it on.

Had he won that fight, he might’ve been next for the featherweight title. Sure, he’s ranked outside the top ten, but that’s a big fight and it’s one that Garcia might agree to. The easiest matchmaking is placing him with Youssef Zalal. Zalal just quickly submitted Josh Emmett and is one spot ahead of Garcia in the rankings.

Both guys want big opportunities, but it might be best for the UFC to pair them with each other and that would lead the winner to a clear big fight the next time around.