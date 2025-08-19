After another middleweight win at UFC 319, what’s next for Michael “Venom” Page?

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 319, we saw a big time matchup in the middleweight division. Former title challenger and ninth ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier (18-9) took on the always entertaining Michael “Venom” Page (24-3).

It was an interesting matchup given Cannonier’s stance in the top ten at 185 and MVP’s desire to fight at welterweight. However, this is the fight that the promotion wanted and both men were willing to step up and take the fight.

When analyzing this matchup, I really thought that Cannonier would use his strength to grapple and clinch MVP. The worst strategy in my mind was him trying to strike with the incredibly elusive and dangerous Michael Page.

I was concerned for Cannonier when I heard whispers during fight week that he would strike with MVP. That’s what he did for the first two rounds at UFC 319 and it didn’t go well at all. Cannonier couldn’t figure out the distance and Page was having his way with the striking. Cannonier was dropped twice by MVP before finally grappling in the third round. MVP was taken down and controlled, but he did so much damage in the first two rounds that the fight was in the bag. MVP stayed composed and rode on the out round on bottom. When the card were read, it was a unanimous 29-28 win for Michael “Venom” Page.

What’s next after UFC 319?

MVP made it clear that he has unfinished business down at 170 pounds. That said, if you’re going off merit, he’s going to be a top ten middleweight when the rankings come out later today. Carlos Prates knocked out Geoff Neal right when MVP was doing his post-fight media availability at UFC 319.

When he heard that Prates wanted to fight in Rio in October, MVP immediately said he would absolutely be down to take that fight. Prates wants a fight with Leon Edwards, but if the former champ isn’t willing to fight, I love the idea of MVP facing Prates. What a fun matchup that would be.

Maybe I’m in the minority, but I actually like the idea of Page staying at middleweight. Sure, they are stronger physically, but I think his speed plays so much better at 185. Also, if you watched the fight on Saturday night, he looked very big compared to Cannonier.

If he stays at 185, I love the idea of a potential fight with Paulo Costa. Costa is currently ranked 12 coming off a win against Roman Kopylov. The striking matchup between Costa and MVP would be so much fun and if Page can be convinced by the UFC to stay at 185, I love that fight.