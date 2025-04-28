After another first round stoppage at UFC Kansas City, what’s next for Zhang Mingyang?

Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City, we saw the retirement fight of a former title challenger. Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (37-22) was making the walk for the final time and he was facing an incredibly dangerous opponent in China’s Zhang Mingyang (19-6).

While there was a lot of attention on Lionheart with this being his retirement fight, the oddsmakers knew that this was a very tough matchup for Smith. Zhang entered the bout having won 11 fights in a row all by first round finish. He wanted to keep that streak going and that’s exactly what he did on Saturday.

After an initial feeling out process, Zhang opened a huge gash on Smith with an elbow down the middle. Eventually, the fight ended up on the ground with Zhang on top. He rained down elbows until the referee stopped the fight giving him his 12th straight first round finish at UFC Kansas City.

What’s next after UFC Kansas City?

Zhang wasn’t ranked entering the bout but he definitely will be after this one. After the fight, he had a very big name that he wanted to fight and that’s former champion Jiri Prochazka. That’s not going to happen, but I love the fact that he’s willing and ready to go to the deepest waters at light heavyweight.

So, what should the UFC do with him next? I think the next opponent for him should be the man that many joke looks like Anthony Smith’s twin in Bogdan Guskov. Guskov has won three in a row and he’s ranked 13th at light heavyweight. Both men are finishers and I think whoever wins between the two would be in a great position to challenge the top ten.