After another finish at UFC Vegas 80, who is next for Joe Pyfer?

This past Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 80, we saw a highly anticipated matchup in the middleweight division featuring two prolific finishers. Contender Series standout Joe Pyfer (12-2) was looking to remain perfect inside the octagon as he took on the dangerous Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6).

Joe Pyfer has ran through the competition so far in his time with the UFC. However, in Alhassan, this was the first time he was paired against someone very dangerous who could put his lights out if he landed clean. With that, Pyfer had to be a little more calculated in his attack.

When the fight started, you could really see the size difference between these two. Pyfer looked massive and it showed during some of the exchanges. Pyfer really looked for finishing shots in the first round while Alhassan remained patient. Alhassan had his moments, but the first round belonged to Pyfer.

In the second round, Alhassan started building momentum with leg kicks that were hurting Pyfer. Then, Alhassan went in and Pyfer timed a perfect takedown. He immediately landed in halfguard and worked to an arm-triangle. He locked it in and choked out Alhassan for another finish at UFC Vegas 80.

What’s next after UFC Vegas 80?

Joe Pyfer is exactly the type of fighter that the UFC is looking for. He’s massive, he has personality, and he goes out there and looks to finish every single fight. He has incredibly dangerous hands with massive power, but he’s also incredibly strong in his grappling with great submissions. The potential is unreal with Pyfer.

Now that he’s moved to 3-0 inside the octagon, what should be next for Pyfer? I think the UFC has an opportunity to pair up two of the hotter fighters at 185 right now after this win. I would love to see Pyfer take on the dangerous Roman Kopylov after this performance on Saturday night.

Kopylov lost his first two fights in the UFC. However, since then, he’s on four straight finish and not a single fight has seen the final bell. It would be a great test for both men and whoever would be left standing would be probably ready to take on ranked competition at 185.