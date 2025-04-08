Yankees pull star outfielder for Tuesday’s game in favor of red hot hitter

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees shook things up a bit on Tuesday in Detroit, tweaking their batting order and giving a few key contributors a day to rest—largely due to the bone-chilling conditions, with temperatures dipping below 25 degrees. Playing smart in April can help avoid problems in August.

Bellinger Sits as a Precaution

Cody Bellinger was pulled from the starting lineup and replaced in centerfield by Trent Grisham as a result of food poisoning. Bellinger has been dealing with a nagging back issue as well, and there’s no point pushing a sore body through frigid air. He’s off to a slow start in his first year with the Yankees, hitting .233/.278/.333 through eight games, including one homer and six RBIs.

Everyone expects Bellinger’s bat to heat up along with the weather, but for now, the Yankees are playing the long game. Giving him a few extra days of rest could be the best way to get the most out of him by midseason.

Grisham Shines in Opportunity

In Bellinger’s place, the Yankees turned to Trent Grisham, who has quietly become one of the most productive bench players in baseball to start the season. Through six games, Grisham is hitting .423/.500/.808 with three homers, nine runs scored, nine RBIs, and a 265 wRC+. His plate discipline has stood out, featuring a 10% walk rate and just a 13.3% strikeout rate.

Grisham was brought in for his glove—he’s a former Gold Glove winner in center—but he’s added value with the bat early, giving the Yankees a dependable fourth outfielder with starter-level impact.

Top of the Order Gets a New Look

The Yankees also rolled out a reworked top of the lineup against tough left-hander Tarik Skubal. Paul Goldschmidt got the nod in the leadoff spot, followed by Ben Rice and Aaron Judge. Despite the lefty matchup, Rice remained in the lineup, which says a lot about how confident the Yankees are in his at-bats, even against same-side pitching.

Rice has been red-hot to open the season, and keeping his bat in the mix—even against a southpaw—gives the team a better chance to put runs on the board.

Dominguez and Peraza Get the Start

Jasson Dominguez also returned to the outfield, slotting in at left field thanks to his switch-hitting capabilities. Against Skubal, having as many righty or switch bats in the lineup as possible was clearly the game plan.

Oswald Peraza got the start at third base instead of Oswaldo Cabrera. While Cabrera has been solid overall, he’s struggled badly against left-handed pitching dating back to last season. Peraza may not be lighting up the box score, but the Yankees are playing matchups—and Tuesday’s configuration made sense on paper.