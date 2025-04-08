The Yankees made a brilliant $12.5 million investment and it’s paying off big

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees didn’t sign Paul Goldschmidt this past offseason expecting him to completely turn back the clock. At 37 years old, they likely viewed him as a reliable veteran who could give them solid, if unspectacular, at-bats and man first base with poise. But just ten games into the 2025 season, Goldschmidt is doing more than holding the line—he’s quietly thriving.

Goldy Is 49% Better Than League Average Right Now

Coming off a 2024 season where he looked more like a shell of his MVP self—slashing .245/.302/.414 with 22 homers and a league-average 100 wRC+—Goldschmidt has looked like a new man in pinstripes.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Through his first ten games in the Bronx, he’s slashing .342/.405/.474 with one homer, three RBIs, and a 149 wRC+. That means he’s been 49% better than the average major league hitter so far this season.

The power numbers may not pop off the page just yet, but his contact has been crisp. His strikeout rate sits at a manageable 19%, and he’s drawing walks at a 7.1% clip. Most importantly, he’s staying within himself, spraying the ball around the field and racking up hits in key situations.

Under the Hood: Why the Numbers Say There’s More to Come

Even though his average exit velocity is slightly down from years past, the quality of his contact is still elite. His expected batting average ranks in the 98th percentile, and his expected slugging sits in the 89th percentile. Translation: he’s hitting the ball in the right places, and if anything, he’s been a bit unlucky.

Goldschmidt’s lone home run this season was a laser over the left field wall—a reminder that when he turns on one, the power is still there. His pull rate is healthy, and he continues to get on top of pitches he can drive, even if the home runs haven’t come in bunches yet.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Glove Work and Value Beyond the Box Score

Defensively, Goldschmidt hasn’t wowed with metrics, but he’s been steady. He’s sporting a perfect fielding percentage through his first handful of games with the Yankees. That consistency at first base is a luxury for a team dealing with injuries across the board—particularly in the rotation.

With Aaron Judge carrying the power load and other lefty bats stepping up, Goldschmidt’s job is simple: keep grinding out at-bats, work the count, and find grass. So far, he’s done that and more.

The Yankees were hoping for value with their $12.5 million investment. What they’re getting, at least early on, is a veteran bat playing like he’s got something left to prove. If Goldschmidt keeps hitting like this, the Yankees may have one of the best low-risk signings of the entire offseason.