White Sox, Reds fall short of completing massive trade involving Luis Robert Jr.

The Cincinnati Reds have made their intention of adding to the roster very clear, as they signed outfielder Austin Hays and traded for reliever Tyler Rogers in the past week. However, they fell short of completing a blockbuster deal that would have upgraded their roster significantly.

The Reds and White Sox could not agree on a Luis Robert Jr. trade

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, the Chicago White Sox were in talks with the Reds to trade star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to Cincinnati, but the two sides “could not find a middle ground on players or dollars.” Robert is set to make $15 million in the 2025 season with a $2 million buyout option attached to him, which makes trading for him a hefty financial commitment.

Evidently, the Reds were reluctant to take on a contract of a volatile player who comes with a lot of risk. Robert played just 100 games last season and struggled mightily on the historically bad White Sox, as he hit just .224 with 14 home runs and a ghastly strikeout rate of 33.2%, which was a career-worst for him.

He also posted a career-low .657 OPS, which was a massive drop-off from his .857 OPS the season before. In 2023, he also hit a career-high 38 home runs and drove in 80 runs, and looked to become one of the league’s next top players.

The Reds went in a different direction after failing to acquire Robert

The 27-year-old outfielder is one of the more promising players in the sport thanks to his raw power and speed on the base paths. However, he is a true two-outcome hitter, as his strikeout rate is among the highest in the league, and injuries have hampered his development further. Robert has been mentioned in trade talks since last season, but ultimately no deals have been able to get done.

Ultimately, the Reds chose to take on Hays on a much cheaper deal for one year and $5 million. The Reds are still a ways away from being true contenders, but they are heading in the right direction led by potential future superstars Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer.

With the additions they have made this winter, they have an outside chance to claim a Wild Card spot or even an NL Central division title given that they are in a weak division.