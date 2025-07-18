Top 10 MLB Players who could be on the move at the Trade Deadline

The clock is ticking. Now that the dust has settled on a delightfully entertaining All-Star break, major league clubs must shift their focus back to the task at hand: striking a deal before the MLB trade deadline. Teams have until 6 p.m. ET on July 31 to either bolster their rosters for a postseason push or offload key pieces to restock for next year.

Here’s a look at ten of the top guys who could be on the move by month’s end.

10. Andrew Heaney, LHP | Pittsburgh Pirates

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Unless the conversation revolves around the guy who started the All-Star Game in both of his first two seasons, the Pittsburgh Pirates should be open to calls on any of their arms.

While he might not be front-line material, lefty veteran Andrew Heaney’s 4.59 ERA, 1.255 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts over 98.0 innings make him a reliable back-end option for contenders looking to stock up for a deep October run.

9. Luis Severino, RHP | Athletics

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

At just 31, right-hander Luis Severino still has plenty to offer — so long as he’s playing in a major league ballpark.

Severino, who signed a three-year deal with the Athletics ahead of this season, hasn’t hidden his discomfort playing in Sacramento’s Sutter Health Ballpark — and the numbers back it up. He’s getting shelled at home, but boasts a 3.04 ERA and 1.120 WHIP over 47.1 frames on the road — suggesting he’d be better off playing anywhere else.

8. Luis Robert Jr., OF | Chicago White Sox

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite a disappointing year at the plate, Luis Robert Jr. has reportedly drawn interest from eight different clubs, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

While his overall numbers aren’t pretty, he remains an elite defender and valuable baserunner. He’s also crushed left-handed pitching, hitting .258 with an .886 OPS and four home runs in 62 at-bats against southpaws.

7. Marcell Ozuna, DH/OF | Atlanta Braves

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Something needs to change with the Atlanta Braves, and one potential shakeup could come at DH. With the club becoming increasingly comfortable splitting catching and DH duties between Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin, Atlanta could be motivated to move on from aging slugger Marcel Ozuna.

The 34-year-old righty has regressed noticeably from last season, but his solid 115 OPS+ and elite 16.5% walk-rate suggest he remains fully capable of delivering impactful at-bats down the stretch.

6. Sandy Alcantara, RHP | Miami Marlins

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sandy Alcantara’s 7.22 ERA ranks among the worst in baseball this year, and he’s still owed nearly $40 million over the next two seasons. However, the 29-year-old is just a few years removed from a Cy Young campaign.

Alcantara could benefit from a change in scenery and generate the Miami Marlins a strong return from a contender willing to bet on a rebound. He’s a gamble, but one with high-risk, high-reward potential for teams looking to go all in for October.

5. Ryan O’Hearn, 1B | Baltimore Orioles

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles have arguably been the most disappointing team in baseball this year, and all signs point to them selling at the deadline. Their best trade chip is Ryan O’Hearn, the club’s lone All-Star this season.

The 31-year-old is in the midst of a career year, slashing .286/.382/.458 with 11 homers. While he’s only a half-season rental, O’Hearn provides contenders a highly appealing profile: a reliable left-handed bat with elite defensive range at first base.

4. Seth Lugo, RHP | Kansas City Royals

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Seth Lugo is pitching out of his mind right now. The 35-year-old right-hander boasts a 2.67 ERA and 1.079 WHIP with 88 strikeouts through 17 starts this season, continuing his dominance from last year, in which he finished second in AL Cy Young voting.

With the Kansas City Royals slipping out of the Wild Card race, the club could look to cash in on Lugo’s value rather than bank on him exercising his $15 million player option for the 2026 season.

3. Jarren Duran, OF | Boston Red Sox

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Following a ten-game winning streak that propelled them into the second American League wild card spot, these next couple of weeks are paramount in determining whether the Boston Red Sox act as buyers or sellers at the deadline.

In the event of the latter, one name to watch is 28-year-old outfielder Jarren Duran. The former All-Star Game MVP is slashing .258/.318/.431 with eight homers, 16 stolen bases, and a league-leading ten triples this season.

2. Emmanuel Clase, RHP | Cleveland Guardians

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Guardians are a far cry from the team that reached the American League Championship Series just a season ago, and it wouldn’t be a surprise for the club to move a key piece at the deadline.

While the Guardians are unlikely to part ways with Jose Ramirez, they could command a massive return by dealing star closer Emmanuel Clase. One of the best relievers in the game, the 27-year-old flamethrower wields a 2.91 ERA, 20 saves, and 8.7 strikeouts per nine this season, with a contract that extends through 2028.

1. Eugenio Suarez, 3B | Arizona Diamondbacks

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

This one seems inevitable. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez is on fire, hitting .250 with an .889 OPS while leading the National League in RBIs (78) and trailing only Shohei Ohtani in home runs (31). He’s one of the most impactful bats in baseball this season — and in the midst of a contract year, it’s almost certain that the plummeting Diamondbacks will look to move him before the deadline.