Tigers still have ‘mutual interest’ in game-changing free agent infielder

The Detroit Tigers are still pressing toward the mark in their pursuit of All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

Alex Bregman could be real difference maker for Tigers

The Tigers impressed last season, making the playoffs with an 86-76 record. Detroit added the talented two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres this offseason to man second base. They’re now continuing their talks with Bregman, who could elevate their ball club with his stellar play.

Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold said this about the dynamic between both parties at this stage of the winter (h/t CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry):

“Mutual interest remains, but there is a gap in perceived value between the two sides as negotiations continue, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly on the situation. Notable progress has been made since the start of the offseason, particularly in the past month,” Petzold reported.

Bregman is an elite two-way talent at third base

Bregman is one of the best third basemen in the MLB. Conveniently up for the taking in free agency, the 30-year-old was a Gold Glove Award winner in 2024.

The former Houston Astros pillar would be a significant upgrade from the Tigers’ third basemen from a season ago in Gio Urshela and Jace Jung. Urshela manned the hot corner in 74 games for Detroit last time out. He committed five of his seven errors on the campaign in the Motor City, the latter of which was seventh-most at the position, on his way to a -0.3 WAR. Jung committed four errors in 27 games played for a lackluster .917 fielding percentage.

Tigers need to make big play to beat out Bregman suitors

On the other side of the token, Bregman led all third basemen in the MLB with 103 putouts, 242 assists and 23 double plays turned. Though, he did commit 10 errors of his own on his way to a .972 fielding percentage.

The former MVP candidate would help make plays for the Tigers on defense and give them a slugger that is liable to hit 30 home runs or more on the upcoming campaign. Detroit will have to present the New Mexico native with a offer that exceeds that of other suitors heavily linked to Bregman including the New York Mets. That’ll likely have to near $30 million annually.