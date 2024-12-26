Tigers making surprise push for star free agent infielder

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers are making a serious push to sign Alex Bregman, prioritizing the All-Star infielder as they look to solidify a key position for the long term. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press revealed on the Days of Roar podcast that the Tigers have intensified their interest, with ongoing discussions and increased dialogue with Bregman’s camp as the offseason progresses.

Why Bregman Fits the Tigers’ Needs

Bregman offers the Tigers a rare combination of consistent offensive production and elite defensive skills. The 30-year-old third baseman has been a cornerstone for the Houston Astros for nearly a decade and could bring invaluable postseason experience to a Detroit team aiming to compete in a wide-open American League Central. His ability to elevate the lineup while providing stability in the infield makes him an ideal target.

Bregman’s 2024 Performance

In 2024, Bregman played 145 games, showcasing his trademark offensive consistency. He slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs, posting a 118 wRC+ and a 4.1 WAR. While his batting average dipped slightly from previous seasons, his power and run production remained crucial. On defense, Bregman maintained his Gold Glove-caliber reputation, logging a .972 fielding percentage, six defensive runs saved, and six outs above average over 1234.2 innings at third base.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Tigers’ Long-Term Vision

The Tigers are entering a phase where they aim to transition from rebuilding to competing. Adding Bregman would provide a proven veteran presence to guide a young roster while addressing a glaring need for infield production. His leadership and experience in high-pressure situations could help elevate the Tigers’ clubhouse culture and performance on the field.

The Tigers went on a crazy run at the end of the 2024 season that helped them sneak into the playoffs via the Wild Card. This was after trading Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers, so they’re capable of a Cinderella story. Sometimes, a taste of playoff baseball can be enough to inspire ownership.

Cost and Commitment

Bregman is expected to command a deal in the range of $200 million over seven years. While such a contract represents a significant commitment, it aligns with the Tigers’ strategy of making bold moves to remain competitive in their division. Detroit’s front office appears willing to invest in a player who can serve as the foundation for their next era of success.