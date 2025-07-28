Tigers acquire backend starter from division rival

The Minnesota Twins, sitting at 50–55, just sent a subtle but undeniable message: this isn’t their year.

They may not be bottoming out entirely, but Monday’s trade of Chris Paddack to the Detroit Tigers feels like a quiet surrender.

Even with Byron Buxton staying put due to his no-trade clause, Minnesota is clearly peeling off layers to retool.

In the deal, the Tigers acquired Paddack and right-hander Randy Dobnak, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, in exchange for Enrique Jimenez.

Detroit receives: RHP Chris Paddack and RHP Randy Dobnak



Minnesota receives: C/1B Enrique Jimenez — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2025

Detroit Buys Low as Division Lead Slips

Detroit is desperate to halt their nosedive; they’ve won just two of their last 14 games heading into this week.

Not long ago, the Tigers enjoyed a commanding 14-game lead in the AL Central—now it’s down to eight and shrinking fast.

They didn’t need an ace; they needed stability. That’s where Chris Paddack comes in as a low-flash, high-utility option.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In 111 innings for the Twins, Paddack has posted a 4.95 ERA and a 4.39 FIP—decent, not dominant, but useful in the competitive MLB pitching landscape.

For a rotation that’s been cracked open during this July collapse, a reliable fifth starter is like duct tape in a storm.

It’s not glamorous, but it holds things together. Paddack’s job is to keep the team from fully unraveling.

He takes the mound every five days, chews innings, and keeps Detroit in games without torching the bullpen.

And when a team’s unraveling at the seams, there’s real value in someone who simply keeps the floor from falling out.

What Randy Dobnak Brings to the Tigers

Randy Dobnak, who joins him in Detroit, brings less intrigue—he had a 7.12 ERA in 60.2 Triple-A innings this season.

Still, his one MLB outing back in March—5.1 innings with just one earned run—offers a glimmer of functional depth.

Dobnak isn’t likely to start meaningful games down the stretch, but he’s serviceable long relief when the bullpen gets taxed.

His role may never be flashy, but in a tight race, every inning saved could end up mattering by September.

Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Twins Take a Long-Term Swing with Enrique Jimenez

Minnesota’s return is more about tomorrow than today, with catcher/first baseman Enrique Jimenez heading their way.

Just 19 years old and playing in the Complex League, Jimenez owns a 119 wRC+ and flashes intriguing raw power.

At this stage, he’s more lottery ticket than prospect, but that’s fine—Minnesota’s not playing for 2025 anyway.

Willi Castro, Griffin Jax, and Harrison Bader could also be next, as the Twins lean further into soft-selling.

This isn’t a teardown, but it is a reality check. Minnesota’s playoff odds are fading, and they know it.

They could also opt to trade star reliever Jhoan Duran in a more high-profile trade, though.

Strategic Moves Reflect Shifting Expectations

Buxton sticking around ensures there’s still a veteran heartbeat in the clubhouse, but the energy feels transitional.

They aren’t waving a white flag dramatically—but it’s definitely being raised, fold by fold, with each move they make.

For Detroit, this deal is a Band-Aid. But even a Band-Aid can prevent an ugly skid from turning into a hemorrhage.

The Tigers didn’t panic and chase splashy names. They bought low and shored up their roster with quiet pragmatism.

That doesn’t mean they are done chasing upgrades, but Paddack gives them another pitching weapon to navigate the second half.

If the lead holds, and Paddack helps plug the rotation leaks, this trade could end up aging better than expected.

For now, it’s a rare win-win: one team subtly resets, another buys a little time without mortgaging its future.

