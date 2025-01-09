Red Sox: Superstar free agent 3B entertaining new trade suitors

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nolan Arenado is not limiting his desired trade destination to only the Boston Red Sox this winter.

Arenado has been a hot name on the MLB trade block for much of the offseason. At one point, he was being inquired of by teams like the New York Yankees, and New York Mets, and even had a trade to the Houston Astros in the works before he invoked his no-trade clause and blocked it from going through.

Nolan Arenado softening up to other trade suitors

Now that many teams have addressed their need for first basemen and the market for infielders shrinks by the day, the 10-time Gold Glove Award honoree is open to a few teams outside of the Red Sox, who have recently emerged as the favorites to land him. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi:

“Nolan Arenado has reportedly been more “open minded” to waiving his no-trade clause to more teams in the last 24 hours,” MLB Network shared on X on Thursday morning.

Morosi elaborated on the matter as a guest on the network’s program, “Hot Stove:”

“But I was told by a source last night Lauren, that it’s not necessarily Boston or bust for Arenado. That there is an open-mindedness on his part that perhaps after the Houston possibility went away, that he would be willing to entertain spots that are not Boston. Perhaps a team like the Mariners or a team like the Tigers. Both of whom are known to be involved in the markets for various bats that are still out there. That Arenado is at least open minded to places like Detroit or Seattle in a way that he might not have been a month ago when more options were there in front of him. So certainly, yes, Boston is still probably top of the list” Morosi stated.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Red Sox, Mariners & Tigers could all surge with Arenado

The Red Sox certainly could use a player like Arenado to amp up their infield. Given his willingness to switch positions on a new team, the California native could take over for current first basemen Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec at first, as they are already equipped in the hot corner with three-time All-Star Rafael Devers.

However, the Mariners can bring Arenado on board to man third base should Luis Urias walk in free agency, even though they have 2024 Gold Glove Award winner Dylan Moore who can slide into that slot as a high-end defensive utility man. The same can be said for the Tigers, who can upgrade at third with the 33-year-old over Matt Vierling.

The coming days should reveal more about where Arenado is swaying toward. Whichever team inherits his services will get elite defense and strong hitting, shown in part by his 71 RBIs and .272 batting average from a season ago.