Red Sox ‘loom’ as co-favorites for star free agent infielder

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Alex Bregman sweepstakes continue to heat up less than a month before Spring Training, and it appears that two teams have emerged as the main favorites in pursuit of the All-Star third baseman.

The Tigers and Red Sox are the favorites to sign Alex Bregman

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have emerged as “co-favorites” to sign Bregman. He added that there had been no movement in talks with his former team, the Houston Astros after they made their intentions clear that they wanted to re-negotiate.

Bregman, who will turn 31 shortly after Opening Day, is seeking a long-term contract that will tie him to his new team for the majority of the remainder of his career. However, teams have been reluctant to do so thanks to his slight regression from his All-Star self in recent years.

Despite that, he is still an impactful player that will help improve a team in some capacity. Last season with the Astros, Bregman hit 26 home runs and slashed .260/.315/.453 with a 118 wRC+. In addition, Bregman is still an elite defender at third base and would be an immediate upgrade all around for many teams.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Bregman would be a massive upgrade for both teams

The Red Sox and Tigers both have made improvements to their team this offseason. Boston improved their pitching staff by adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to their starting rotation, and Detroit added two-time All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres in free agency.

Adding Bregman to either team will instantly boost their chances of making a deep run. The Tigers are coming off an impressive season in which they reached the ALDS, and the Red Sox are set up to return to the postseason after falling short of it last season. If Boston were to sign Bregman, that would allow Rafael Devers to move over to first base, which would give them arguably the best infield in the AL East division.

Ultimately, it seems as though it will be any day now before Bregman is suiting up for his new team, and Boston or Detroit could end up taking part in a bidding war to land one of the top free agents remaining on the market.