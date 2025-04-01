Red Sox lock up ace starting pitcher on massive contract extension

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have made starting pitcher Garrett Crochet their new franchise ace, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday that the team has agreed to a six-year, $170 million extension with the lefty.

Red Sox sign Garrett Crochet to long-term extension

Crochet was acquired by the Red Sox from the White Sox in exchange for four prospects. The left-hander flamethrower has established himself as one of the top pitchers in the league and the Red Sox have now locked him up on a long-term deal.

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Crochet has made one start with Boston, which was Opening Day against the Texas Rangers. He pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs, five hits, walked two and struck out four in a 5-2 season-opening win.

Last season with the Chicago White Sox, Crochet broke out into an All-Star with 209 strikeouts in 146 innings and a 3.58 ERA. He was rumored heavily to be traded at last year’s deadline but remained in Chicago throughout their treacherous campaign before landing in Boston during the offseason.

The Red Sox are building a strong core for the future

The Red Sox made a handful of other big additions this offseason, including the signings of Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman in free agency. A rotation with Crochet and Buehler at the top has a real chance to take down the Yankees for the American League East division title.

They are also led by a young core of promising players including Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Kristian Campbell. The team is building a strong group for the long-term future, and Crochet will be a part of that as the ace of the rotation.