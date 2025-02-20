Red Sox land Cardinals star closer in mock trade

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox were one of the most active teams this offseason. They added two starting pitchers Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet and signed Alex Bregman to give them another star in the infield.

However, their bullpen could use some work after losing Kenley Jansen to the Los Angeles Angels this offseason. Additionally, the Bregman signing creates a logjam in the infield, and Rafael Devers has been adamant about staying at his natural third base position despite Bregman being around.

Mock trade has Red Sox land All-Star closer Ryan Helsley

Despite that, the Red Sox still have the power to move Devers to either first base or the designated hitter spot, and from a baseball standpoint that would be the best course of action. If they were to move Devers to first, that would leave Triston Casas as the odd man out.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fansided’s Zach Pressnell proposed a mock trade that would send Casas to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for closer Ryan Helsley and starting pitcher Erick Fedde. The Cardinals would also receive young right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts in the proposed deal.

“[Helsley] would be the perfect replacement for Kenley Jansen in Boston, and Fedde would join the Red Sox rotation as another veteran starter. Boston is struggling with a few injuries right now and could use some added depth. Trading Casas has been mentioned all offseason for the Red Sox, but a deal hasn’t come to fruition yet,” Pressnell wrote.

Helsley would give the Red Sox a big arm out of the bullpen

Helsley would give the Red Sox a major boost in the bullpen and instantly become their closer. Last season with the Cardinals, he led all of baseball with 49 saves, pitched to a 2.04 ERA, and struck out 79 batters in 66.1 innings pitched.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The two-time All-Star would fill in a major hole in Boston’s bullpen and make their overall pitching staff one of the best in all of baseball. Moving on from Casas would also allow them to move Devers to first base if he is willing to change his mind and move positions. If not, it would still open the door for them to make a push to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in free agency next offseason.

Nevertheless, the Red Sox have made big improvements this offseason, but if they want to re-establish themselves as true threats in the American League, perhaps a move for an All-Star closer will help complete their roster.