Red Sox could drop $200 million on Astros star free agent infielder

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly in the mix for Alex Bregman, with a potential $200 million deal on the table to upgrade their infield. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Red Sox have the payroll flexibility to make a serious push for Bregman, which would have significant implications for their lineup and overall roster construction.

Bregman’s Productivity and Fit at Third Base

Alex Bregman remains one of the most consistent and productive third basemen in baseball. In 2024, he played 145 games for the Houston Astros, slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. His 118 wRC+ highlights his above-average offensive contributions, while his 4.1 WAR underscores his value as both a hitter and a defender.

Defensively, Bregman is a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman. Over 1,234.2 innings at the hot corner in 2024, he posted six defensive runs saved and six outs above average, showcasing his elite defensive instincts and range. With a .972 fielding percentage, he remains a reliable presence at one of the most demanding positions in baseball.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Adding Bregman to the Red Sox infield would provide a significant boost both offensively and defensively. His ability to control the strike zone and his strong glove would make an immediate impact on a team looking to rebound after a middling 2024 season.

Rafael Devers as the Everyday Designated Hitter

To accommodate Bregman at third base, the Red Sox would shift Rafael Devers to the designated hitter role full-time. Devers has been a cornerstone of Boston’s offense, but his defense at third base has been a liability. In 2024, he logged -9 defensive runs saved and -6 outs above average over 1,138.1 innings at third base, highlighting the need for a defensive upgrade.

Devers excelled offensively last season, hitting .272/.354/.516 with 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, and a 134 wRC+. Moving him to DH would preserve his bat while improving the team’s defense, with Bregman taking over at third base.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Red Sox’s Payroll Flexibility and Long-Term Strategy

The Red Sox have been linked to several high-profile players this offseason, and Bregman fits their mold as a player who combines elite production with postseason experience. With the flexibility to spend big, Boston could offer Bregman a deal in the range of $200 million, likely over six to seven years. At 31 years old next season, Bregman still has several prime years left, making him an attractive investment.

Adding Bregman would solidify Boston’s infield and give them one of the most potent offensive lineups in the American League. Pairing his production with Devers, Jarren Duran, and a slew of other high-upside pieces gives Boston a solid core.

Challenges and Competition for Bregman

While the Red Sox have the resources to pursue Bregman, they will face stiff competition from teams like the Yankees, Giants, and Blue Jays. With his market projected to be robust, Boston may need to act aggressively to secure his services. However, the opportunity to add a proven star and elevate their infield is one the Red Sox can’t afford to pass up.