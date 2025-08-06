Red Sox extend franchise cornerstone in stunning eight-year, $130 million deal

The Boston Red Sox didn’t land a headline-grabbing ace at the MLB trade deadline—but they just may have locked in their future instead.

While critics pointed fingers at Boston’s front office for a quiet deadline, the team responded with a thunderclap on Wednesday afternoon.

Outfielder Roman Anthony is finalizing an eight-year, $130 million extension with the Red Sox, pending a physical, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a club option and will keep Anthony under team control through 2034. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 6, 2025

This isn’t just a typical rookie extension—it’s a bet on a player who’s played only 46 big-league games but looks like a franchise cornerstone.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Roman Anthony Already Looks the Part of a Star

At just 21 years old, Anthony has shown maturity and poise well beyond his age. He’s hitting .283 with a robust .400 OBP.

His plate discipline is elite, his approach polished, and his 133 wRC+ makes him one of the most productive young bats in MLB.

He’s launched only two home runs so far, but that’s not the point. The power is brewing beneath the surface—just give it time.

Even without big homer totals, Anthony’s contact quality and advanced eye have already made him a critical part of Boston’s lineup.

A Calculated Gamble With Huge Upside

The structure of the deal shows how much trust the Red Sox have in Anthony’s development. And frankly, it’s easy to see why.

The extension kicks in for the 2026 season, and includes club options and escalators that could push the value to $230 million.

Depending on his AL Rookie of the Year voting finish, the deal could buy out up to four years of free agency—keeping him in Boston through 2034.

The Red Sox are paying now to avoid the risk of paying much more later—an increasingly common move with elite young talent.

It’s like planting a sapling in spring—you might not see full shade today, but the roots are growing strong already.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Boston’s Bet Signals a Culture Shift

This deal says more than just “we like this kid.” It says the Red Sox are ready to build around Roman Anthony, not just with him.

Front offices don’t hand out this kind of deal to a 21-year-old unless they believe he’s the real deal—on and off the field.

It’s a strong message to the clubhouse and fanbase: the Red Sox are committing to a long-term vision, not short-term fixes.

While Dustin May was the lone rotation upgrade at the deadline, Anthony’s extension might be the most important move of all.

In a season where the Yankees are sliding and the AL is wide open, Boston just secured its anchor for the next decade.

Locking In the Prime Years, the Smart Way

Anthony just turned 21 a couple of months ago, meaning Boston will enjoy all of his prime seasons without paying premium free-agent prices.

For the Red Sox, it’s cost certainty. For Anthony, it’s life-changing money and the chance to grow with a contending core.

He already has 1.6 fWAR in limited action—a pace that, over a full season, would place him near All-Star territory.

That kind of production, plus his age, makes this extension feel less like a risk and more like a potential steal.

If the power comes, this could look like one of the most team-friendly contracts in modern Red Sox history.

READ MORE: Ranking the MLB’s TOP 10 New-Look Starting Rotations