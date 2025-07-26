Rays could be open to dealing 2 talented infielders if they keep sliding

The Tampa Bay Rays aren’t collapsing, but they aren’t rising either—and that’s becoming a serious problem in 2025.

Hovering above .500 with a 53–51 record, the Rays remain technically alive in the playoff race but are trending the wrong way.

They currently sit nine games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, and the Wild Card path looks equally congested.

A midseason skid—seven losses in their last ten—has raised a familiar question: are the Rays finally ready to pull the plug?

With the July 31 trade deadline looming, Tampa Bay might embrace a familiar strategy: soft selling to balance today and tomorrow.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe Emerging as Trade Chips

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Rays are quietly floating the names of Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe to potential buyers.

The #Rays are signaling to teams that they would be open to trading INF Yandy Diaz and INF Brandon Lowe if the team continues to struggle, per @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/KDDz4QbwCU — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 26, 2025

Both players have long been staples of Tampa Bay’s offense—steady, powerful presences on a team that thrives on efficiency.

Díaz, now 33, continues to age like a fine wine, slashing with authority and carrying a strong 125 wRC+ through late July.

Lowe, despite streaky patches, has launched 19 home runs this year and holds a 120 wRC+, offering left-handed thump.

Together, they form the backbone of a Rays lineup that’s otherwise lacking in consistent veteran power and leadership.

But Tampa Bay is never sentimental. This front office has long mastered the art of selling high and replenishing below the radar.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays’ Reputation for Timing Their Trades

Díaz and Lowe have surfaced in trade rumors before, only to stay put as Tampa squeezed more value out of their bats.

But this year feels different. The standings aren’t cooperating, and the internal pitching depth is getting stretched thin.

When the Rays pivot, they do it with precision—never tearing down, but shifting just enough to build the next competitive core.

They’ve dealt names like Blake Snell, Tommy Pham, and Austin Meadows in recent years, all part of the club’s cycle of sustainability.

If Tampa does move either Díaz or Lowe, they’ll do so aiming to reload without completely waving the white flag on 2025 and, especially, 2026.

A Tight Market Favors Tampa Bay’s Leverage

Contending teams around the league are starved for offense, especially infielders who bring playoff experience and versatility.

That scarcity gives Tampa leverage—and the Rays are never ones to sell without extracting full value in return.

Teams like the Mets, the Mariners, Brewers, or even the Yankees could use either bat as a deadline boost to fortify their playoff hopes.

In a market that lacks middle-tier sluggers with club control, Díaz and Lowe become especially appealing trade assets.

Tampa’s asking price will be steep, but it usually is—and often, some team ends up meeting it.

Rays’ Future Hinges on the Next Few Days

It’s not just about wins or losses—it’s about trajectory. And right now, the Rays are slipping down the American League slope.

If they fail to gain ground by the weekend, it would surprise no one to see them flip key pieces for younger assets.

Think of it like a poker game: the Rays may not fold, but they won’t go all-in with a middling hand either.

Díaz and Lowe have done everything asked of them. But Tampa Bay doesn’t reward loyalty—they reward upside and foresight.

Expect the chatter to get louder. And if the losses continue, expect one or both to be gone before August hits.

