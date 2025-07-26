Phillies have had discussions with Diamondbacks about All-Star infielder

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t just trying to win the NL East—they’re battling time, injuries, and rising pressure with October dreams.

Their roster is built to win now, but cracks have started to form, especially after losing third baseman Alec Bohm to injury.

As the trade deadline nears, the Phillies are reportedly exploring a high-upside solution: Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez.

According to Scott Lauber, Philadelphia has engaged in discussions about Suarez, a two-time All-Star with game-changing pop.

Suarez brings serious power to a team needing a boost

So far in 2025, Suarez has launched 36 home runs, produced 87 RBI, and carries a dangerous .908 OPS into late July.

With Bohm sidelined by a fractured rib, the Phillies have juggled infield options, but none bring Suarez’s bat or swagger.

His offensive profile fits the team like a missing puzzle piece—power, experience, and a bat that commands respect instantly.

Surrounding Suarez with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos would give the Phillies a thunderous middle of the order.

Offense good, but not great—yet

The Phillies currently rank eighth in MLB in offense, with a 105 wRC+, slightly below the standard they’ve set in recent seasons.

Suarez, who boasts a 145 wRC+ in 2025, could ignite a lineup that’s been solid—but not consistently dominant.

That level of production from the hot corner could change postseason seeding, series matchups, and maybe even fate.

While Suarez doesn’t bring Gold Glove defense, his offensive ceiling far outweighs any minor fielding concerns for this club.

Why Suarez is worth the price

The Phillies have long thrived on slug-first players, and Suarez would extend that identity deeper into the lineup.

He also brings a seasoned postseason résumé, which could help in high-pressure October moments that require more than raw talent.

Still, acquiring Suarez won’t be easy—teams like the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros are all circling.

The Diamondbacks, despite being out of contention, are holding firm on their price tag for Suarez, and rightly so.

Suarez would be a pure rental for the Phillies

Power hitters like Suarez don’t hit the market often in late July, but there is a caveat.

He’s a short-term rental because his contract ends after the World Series.

In many ways, Suarez is the type of acquisition that marks intent—he’s not a patch, he’s a statement piece.

However, Philadelphia knows that it would be investing important assets on a player they might not be able to retain after the season.

Pressure from the Mets means standing still isn’t an option

The Phillies know what’s at stake. With a hungry Mets team clawing at their heels, standing still isn’t an option.

Adding Eugenio Suarez might just be the move that separates the Phillies from the rest of the NL pack this October.

And if Suarez lands in red pinstripes, don’t be surprised if Citizens Bank Park becomes the stage for another deep playoff run.

