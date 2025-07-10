Rays acquire high-leverage reliever from Orioles in stunning move

The Tampa Bay Rays didn’t wait for the deadline clock to tick louder — they made their move, loud and early.

On Thursday, Tampa swung a deal with the struggling Baltimore Orioles, sending the 37th overall draft pick in exchange for right-handed reliever Bryan Baker.

The trade marks one of the first major transactions ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline and signals the Rays’ intent to push hard for a playoff spot.

Baltimore Sells as Tampa Loads Up

The Orioles, sitting at 40-50 and well out of the postseason picture, are clearly shifting into seller mode. A frustrating season filled with injuries, inconsistency, and regression has left them no choice but to begin retooling.

The Rays, meanwhile, are 50-43 and very much in the playoff hunt, but they’ve lacked stability in the late innings.

By acquiring Baker, they addressed a glaring need — and they did it without touching the top tier of their farm system.

Bryan Baker Brings Firepower and Upside

Baker, 30, has quietly put together a strong season in Baltimore’s bullpen. Over 38.1 innings, he’s logged a 3.52 ERA and struck out 49 batters.

The right-hander mixes a hard fastball with a devastating changeup that ranks among the most effective offspeed pitches thrown by any reliever this season.

While his ERA might not scream elite, the underlying metrics tell a more compelling story. Before a rough outing against the Mets earlier this week, Baker held a 2.58 ERA, a sparkling 0.99 WHIP, and a 33.3% strikeout rate — all elite numbers for a setup man.

One Blowup Doesn’t Define His Value

Yes, Baker’s last appearance was brutal: four earned runs, zero outs recorded. But one bad night doesn’t erase months of dominance.

In fact, his outing against the Mets may have slightly deflated his value — a window the Rays were happy to sneak through.

Teams like Tampa Bay thrive on identifying talent at a discount. This is what they do best: pluck underrated arms and transform them into monsters.

With their pitching lab and elite coaching staff, Bryan Baker might just become their next bullpen revelation.

Control and Contract Add Extra Value

Baker isn’t just a rental. He’s under team control through 2028, giving the Rays a cost-effective bullpen weapon for years to come.

That kind of long-term control over a high-strikeout reliever is like finding a power tool at a yard sale — you grab it and worry about the rest later.

This isn’t just about 2025. Baker has the raw ingredients to become Tampa’s future closer, especially as the team navigates expiring contracts and injury concerns in its bullpen.

Perfect Fit for the Rays’ Pitching Lab

Baker’s best pitch — his changeup — already plays like a video game cheat code. Opposing hitters are slugging under .200 against it, and his whiff rate is among the best in the league.

Now imagine what it could look like after a few weeks in the Rays’ system.

Tampa has a history of turning promising arms into elite relievers, whether it’s through pitch sequencing, mechanical tweaks, or advanced scouting.

Baker may be their next breakout.

Draft Pick Price Shows Tampa Means Business

Sending the 37th pick in the upcoming draft is no small gesture. That kind of pick typically lands a top-10 prospect in a decent farm system.

But the Rays are signaling that the time to win is now — even if it means sacrificing future upside for immediate impact.

It’s a rare moment of aggression from a front office known for measured moves. But in a crowded AL playoff race, every game matters. Bryan Baker could be the difference between sneaking into October and watching from home.

What’s Next for the Orioles?

For Baltimore, this is just the beginning. They’re expected to continue unloading veterans in the coming weeks as they reset for the future. That 37th pick gives them another valuable chip in a draft that’s deep in high-upside arms.

If they can hit on that selection, the Baker deal could eventually pay off for both sides. But for now, it’s the Rays who walk away with the most immediate benefit.

