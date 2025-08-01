Ranking the MLB’s Top 10 Trade Deadline WINNERS

What. A. Day. One of the most exciting MLB trade deadlines in recent memory featured everything from minor tweaks to shopping binges to “everything must go” level sales — and it all came down to the wire. From the biggest spenders to the top sellers, here are the ten winners of the deadline.

10. Baltimore Orioles

Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

The Orioles weren’t going anywhere in 2025. But with a solid young core still intact, the club made the smart move to offload veterans and retool for years to come.

Baltimore orchestrated eight trades, flipping nine major leaguers — all 30 or older, many on expiring contracts — into 16 prospects. According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, ten of said prospects either rank within Baltimore’s top 30 or their previous organization’s top 30 lists.

9. Athletics

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If you’re going to trade one of the top relievers in the game, do what the Athletics did and net a massive return.

The club, anchored in last place in the AL West, dealt All-Star closer Mason Miller and JP Sears to the Padres in exchange for four of San Diego’s most coveted prospects — headlined by 18-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries, the No. 3 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The A’s also corralled right-handers Braden Nett (Padres’ No. 3), Henry Baez (No. 13), and Eduarniel Nunez (No. 17).

The move primes the organization to continue building around its vibrant young core, led by Tyler Soderstrom and Rookie of the Year candidates Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz.

8. Texas Rangers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The top rotation in baseball just got better. The Texas Rangers sent a trio of pitching prospects to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for veteran starter Merrill Kelly. The 36-year-old righty, who’s posted a 3.22 ERA over 128.2 innings in the final year of his contract, will join Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom at the forefront of a rotation that already leads the majors with a 3.16 ERA.

Gunning for a Wild Card spot, the Rangers also fortified their bullpen with a pair of relievers: Twins lefty Danny Coulombe and Cardinals right-hander Phil Maton.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first-place Blue Jays were already rolling despite a largely ineffective starting rotation. That shouldn’t be the case much longer, as Toronto struck a deal with the Cleveland Guardians to acquire former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber in exchange for their No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The righty, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2024, is currently on a rehab assignment and expected to return in August — giving Toronto’s rotation a massive boost just in time for a postseason push. And for good measure, the Jays also fueled their bullpen with the additions of Orioles right-hander Seranthony Dominguez and Twins righty Louis Varland, also landing first baseman Ty France from Minnesota.

6. Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Expected to be aggressive at the deadline, the Phillies lived up to the hype. On Wednesday, Philadelphia parted ways with two top-100 prospects in a winning bid for Twins flamethrower Jhoan Duran — one of the top closers in baseball.

With Minnesota launching a “going out of business” sale, the Phillies circled back the following afternoon and acquired right-handed outfielder Harrison Bader in exchange for two more prospects.

5. Seattle Mariners

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In the thick of a tightly contested AL Wild Card race, the Seattle Mariners added key reinforcements by raiding Arizona’s corner infield. The Mariners swung their first deal with the D-Backs last week, landing slugging first baseman Josh Naylor in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects. The clubs resumed trade negotiations Wednesday night, with Seattle reacquiring power-hitting third baseman Eugenio Suarez in a trade that sent their No. 9, No. 16, and No. 17 prospects to Arizona.

Suarez — a pending free agent with 36 homers to his name — now joins MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh to form one of the most formidable one-two punches in the sport.

4. Houston Astros

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The dynastic Houston Astros are back — literally. In perhaps the biggest shock of the deadline, the Astros reunited with three-time All-Star and 2017 World Series champion Carlos Correa, acquiring the star infielder from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a minor league pitcher. The Twins will send $33 million to help cover the remaining contract of Correa, who’s set to fill in for the injured Isaac Paredes at third base.

The Astros further buttressed their infield depth with the addition of Ramon Urias from Baltimore and secured another outfield bat in Jesus Sanchez from Miami.

3. New York Mets

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Mets knew exactly what they needed — and went out and got it.

New York paid a hefty — but perhaps necessary — price to swiftly overhaul its struggling bullpen. After adding Orioles left-hander Gregory Soto earlier in the week, the Amazins swung big again and landed two of the top relievers in the game: Giants sidearming setup man Tyler Rogers and Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, one of the most sought-after arms available.

The club then upgraded its outfield, sending three prospects to Baltimore for rental center fielder Cedric Mullins, who brings a .738 OPS with 15 homers to Queens.

2. New York Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, GM Brian Cashman vowed that the Yankees would “go to town” at this year’s deadline — and he delivered. New York added seven major leaguers for next to nothing, injecting new life into the reeling Bronx Bombers.

While they didn’t land a starting pitcher, New York completely restocked its once-depleted bullpen with the acquisitions of reliever Jake Bird, flamethrower Camilo Doval, and multi-time All-Star David Bednar.

The Yanks also secured a legitimate everyday third-baseman in Ryan McMahon. Meanwhile, they strengthened their lineup versatility with the additions of outfielder Austin Slater and utilitymen Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero — the latter of whom is tied for the major league lead in stolen bases (34).

1. San Diego Padres

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres have their sights set on a championship. And just three games back on the Dodgers, the club drained their farm and went all in.

San Diego GM A.J. Preller sent four prospects — including the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball — to the Athletics for flamethrowing closer Mason Miller and left-hander JP Sears. He then shipped six more to Baltimore, securing All-Star DH Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano.

That wasn’t all for this year’s most aggressive spender. The Padres also landed Royals backstop Freddy Fermin and bolstered their rotation with Brewers southpaw Nestor Cortes Jr.