Rangers sign 2x champ after statement season

The Texas Rangers just added a reliable bat to their offense.

Rangers pick up former All-Star Joc Pederson in FA

ESPN’s Jeff Passan relayed a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal which revealed that the Rangers signed veteran star outfielder Joc Pederson on Monday morning:

“Outfielder Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Pederson, 32, hit .275/.393/.515 last year, destroyed right-handed pitching and is regarded as an elite clubhouse presence. First on the news: @Ken_Rosenthal,” Passan published on X.

Rangers hope for continued efficient play from Pederson

The deal is for two years at $37 million. Pederson is a two-time All-Star who will bring World Series experience to the penultimate Fall Classic winners next season. The two-time World Series champion strung together the most efficient season of his 11-year career. Pederson posted a career-high .908 OPS, notched 64 RBIs, and stole a career-high seven bases.

Known for his ability to hit for power, the California native delivered 23 home runs in 2024. He also impressed with a 12.2 percent walk rate (94th percentile) and 46.2 percent hard-hit percentage (79th percentile) on the previous campaign.

Pederson, who has played 438 career games in center field, 429 games in left field, and 117 games in right field, could carve out a role in Texas’s outfield, and also has experience manning first base, which would service the Rangers in the wake of their former starter Nathaniel Lowe departing for the Washington Nationals this winter.